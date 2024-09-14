9,127 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Stock Down 1.9 %

CareDx stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

