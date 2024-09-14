AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.23

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 12112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

