Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $346.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

