Abbrea Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

