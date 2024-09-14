Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 624 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.63 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

