ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $20,014.00

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $20,014.00 and $0.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,106.01 or 0.99984910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

