Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.6 %

ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

