Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 397.7% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Accor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.55 on Friday. Accor has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

