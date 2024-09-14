Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 18,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.
