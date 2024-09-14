Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 18,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Acerinox Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

About Acerinox

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

