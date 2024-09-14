Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $854,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Celsius by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 39.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 180,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 111.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

