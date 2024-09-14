Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 892,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,355,010. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on K. Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

