Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

