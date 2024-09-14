ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

