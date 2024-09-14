ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.04% of ACV Auctions worth $91,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 33.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,567,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,148,837.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,122.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,148,837.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,122.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 154,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,961,477.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 432,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,849.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 678,624 shares of company stock worth $12,357,333. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

