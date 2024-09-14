Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $640.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $608.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.19. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

