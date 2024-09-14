ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

