Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $113.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.25.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

