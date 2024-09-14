Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.02

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 215.02 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.05). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 130,395 shares trading hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.19. The company has a market cap of £500.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,335.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

