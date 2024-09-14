Aegis Financial Corp Sells 897,304 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Aegis Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 897,304 shares during the period. EMCORE comprises approximately 0.1% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 1.21% of EMCORE worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 65.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,951,568 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $1.04 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.51.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMKR. StockNews.com downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of EMCORE from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

