Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Agile Group Price Performance

Agile Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

