Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Agile Group Price Performance
Agile Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.24.
About Agile Group
