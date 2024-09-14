Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.