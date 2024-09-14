AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCO stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

