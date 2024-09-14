AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.17. 3,216,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,497,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

