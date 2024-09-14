Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,720. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.