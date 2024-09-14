Aion (AION) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Aion has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $852,872.47 and $1.70 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00073726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006976 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,750.77 or 0.39696357 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

