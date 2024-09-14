Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.