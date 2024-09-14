Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 639 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,729.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39.

On Wednesday, July 24th, William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34.

On Tuesday, July 16th, William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

AKRO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.