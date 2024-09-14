Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Down 3.2%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.80 and last traded at $62.80. Approximately 429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
