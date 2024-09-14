Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Up to $39.49

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $40.94. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 321,027 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

