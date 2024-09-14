Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $243.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.66. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $335.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

