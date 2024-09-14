Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,376 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $491.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.90 and its 200-day moving average is $570.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -185.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

