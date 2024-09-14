Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 7.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Charles Schwab worth $642,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.