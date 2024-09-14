Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 101,174 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,174 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 175,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 99,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

