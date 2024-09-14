Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 4,744 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $259.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 488.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

