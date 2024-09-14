Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Coinbase Global worth $79,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

COIN stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.08. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $1,408,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,298,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,062 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

