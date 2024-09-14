Allen Investment Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

