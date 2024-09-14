Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $312,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,110 shares of company stock worth $2,292,923. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

