Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 129,888 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,888 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $343,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day moving average of $256.49. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

