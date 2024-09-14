Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,696 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

