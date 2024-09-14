Allen Operations LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allen Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,090 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 3.0% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

