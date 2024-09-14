Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in August

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the August 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Allianz Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Allianz has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $31.77.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.