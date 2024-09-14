Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 4.8%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77. 112,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,532,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

The firm has a market cap of $618.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

