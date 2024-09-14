Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.47 and last traded at $205.50. 98,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 220,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

