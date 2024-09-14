Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$1.00. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 633,742 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.20.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.