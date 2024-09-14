Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 50 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,367.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,281.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,267.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

