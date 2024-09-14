Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 200 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

