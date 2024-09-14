Alta Advisers Ltd Sells 314 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

