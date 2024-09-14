AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
AltaGas Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.94. The firm has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1087355 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total transaction of C$665,555.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,947. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
