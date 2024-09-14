Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 345,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,554,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $999.46 million, a PE ratio of 216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 265.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

