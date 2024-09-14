Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

